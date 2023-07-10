Nigeria Imposes 24-Hour Curfew in Plateau State After Mass Killing of 12 - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The authorities of Plateau State in central Nigeria imposed a 24-hour curfew in the Mangu district on Monday following the killing of 12 people, presumably by an armed group, governor spokesperson Gyang Bere said.

"Consequently, movements within the council have been banned until further notice except for security personnel and persons on essential duties. Security agencies have, therefore, been directed to ensure total enforcement of the curfew," Bere was quoted as saying by the Vanguard newspaper.

The curfew was imposed on the instruction of Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang following consultations with the State Security Council, the spokesperson said.

"Meanwhile, the governor has assured the people that the government is working round-the-clock to restore peace and security in the state," Bere said.

On Saturday, Mangu was attacked, presumably, by an armed group known as the Miyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) and promoting the wellbeing of Fulani herdsmen. Militants killed 12 local residents and burnt down several houses, according to reports.

In June, at least 50 people were killed by militants in Sokoto State and 31 in Zamfara State, the Punch newspaper reported, citing local authorities.