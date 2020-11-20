UrduPoint.com
Nine Killed, Four Injured In Traffic Accident In Central China - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:08 PM

Nine Killed, Four Injured in Traffic Accident in Central China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Nine people have died and four injured in a traffic accident involving a truck ramming into a funeral crowd in China's central province of Henan, the Global Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing the authorities.

According to the news outlet, the accident took place earlier in the day in the prefecture-level city of Xinyang. As a result, two people died instantly, seven others on the way to the hospital. The four injured are receiving medical treatment, say the local authorities.

The Chinese Ministry of Public Security sent an investigation team and it was later announced that the driver had been detained by the local authorities.

