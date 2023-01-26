UrduPoint.com

Nine Palestinians Killed In Clashes With Israeli Forces In West Bank - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Nine Palestinians Killed in Clashes With Israeli Forces in West Bank - Health Ministry

The number of Palestinians killed on Thursday in clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Jenin has risen to nine, the Palestinian Health Ministry said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The number of Palestinians killed on Thursday in clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Jenin has risen to nine, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The clashes began early in the morning. The health ministry said earlier in the day that four people were killed and 13 were injured as a result of the standoff.

"The number of victims of Israeli aggression in Jenin has increased to nine since this morning, among them is an elderly woman," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Kailah said that Israeli troops were not letting ambulances pass to those injured, putting them in serious danger. She also reported an attack on a hospital in Jenin that was pelted with tear gas canisters.

Many patients, including children, were affected by the attack. The minister called on the Red Cross and the international community to intervene in the situation in the city.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the founding of Israel in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

