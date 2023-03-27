(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The US Indo-Pacific Command said it is actively consulting with allies and partners against the backdrop of North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches, which highlight the "destabilizing" impact of Pyongyang's missile programs.

"We are aware of the ballistic missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launches highlight the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs.

The U.S. commitments to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad," the command said in a statement.

The Japanese Defense Ministry said earlier in the day that North Korea launched two ballistic missiles from its western coast, and both of them landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. Both missiles reached an altitude of 50 kilometers (31 miles) and flew some 350 kilometers. The South Korean military specified that the launches were detected between 7:47-8:00 a.m local time on Monday (22:47-23:00 GMT on Sunday).