No Bilateral Contacts, Including Putin-Biden, Planned at Climate Summit - Kremlin

Bilateral contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, and other heads of state are not planned within the framework of the upcoming climate summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Bilateral contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, and other heads of state are not planned within the framework of the upcoming climate summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"No. Such contacts are not planned," Peskov said, answering the relevant question.

The US President invited 40 world leaders, including Putin, to the climate summit, which Washington intends to organize on April 22-23 in a virtual format. On Monday, the Kremlin announced that Putin had accepted the invitation, that he would speak at the April 22 meeting via video conference and outline Russia's approaches to this issue. Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed preparations for the summit.