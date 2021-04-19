UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Bilateral Contacts, Including Putin-Biden, Planned At Climate Summit - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 40 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 07:40 PM

No Bilateral Contacts, Including Putin-Biden, Planned at Climate Summit - Kremlin

Bilateral contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, and other heads of state are not planned within the framework of the upcoming climate summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Bilateral contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, and other heads of state are not planned within the framework of the upcoming climate summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"No. Such contacts are not planned," Peskov said, answering the relevant question.

The US President invited 40 world leaders, including Putin, to the climate summit, which Washington intends to organize on April 22-23 in a virtual format. On Monday, the Kremlin announced that Putin had accepted the invitation, that he would speak at the April 22 meeting via video conference and outline Russia's approaches to this issue. Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed preparations for the summit.

Related Topics

World Russia China Washington German Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel April Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

EU demands immediate access for Navalny's doctors: ..

33 minutes ago

Ex-Czech President Klaus Doubts Russia Had Role in ..

33 minutes ago

Pak-China friendship to further strengthen in futu ..

35 minutes ago

Germany's Greens Pick Annalena Baerbock as Candida ..

35 minutes ago

UEFA announces new Champions League format to be i ..

35 minutes ago

German conservatives fear 'polarisation' over Merk ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.