'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that there was "no difference" between Benjamin Netanyahu and Adolf Hitler as he stepped up his attacks on the Israeli leader over the war in Gaza

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that there was "no difference" between Benjamin Netanyahu and Adolf Hitler as he stepped up his attacks on the Israeli leader over the war in Gaza.

"There is no difference between the actions of Netanyahu and Hitler," he said during a ceremony in the capital in Ankara.

"He (Netanyahu) is richer than Hitler. All kind of support comes from the West and the United States," Erdogan added.

The Turkish leader has lashed out repeatedly at Israel for the scale of death and destruction caused by its response to Hamas' unprecedented October 7 cross-border attack.

He has branded Israel a "terrorist state", Netanyahu "the butcher of Gaza" while calling Hamas "a liberation group".