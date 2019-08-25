UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Reports On Violations Of Electoral Process In Abkhazia Yet - Election Commission

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 05:20 PM

No Reports on Violations of Electoral Process in Abkhazia Yet - Election Commission

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) No violations have yet been officially reported during the Sunday presidential election in Abkhazia, Tamaz Gogia, the chairman of the republic's central election commission, told reporters.

The country is having its fourth presidential election since it proclaimed its independence from Georgia in 2008. There are nine candidates running for the office, including current Abkhaz President Raul Khadzhimba, Astamur Tarba, the former head of the republic's Security Service, and defense minister's adviser Oleg Arshba.

"There are no official reports about violations yet. Any report is reviewed, any complaint is reviewed," Gogia said.

According to the official, there were 67 international observers and 79 journalists monitoring the election.

Elena Labakhua, the central election commission's press secretary, said that delegations from Russia, South Ossetia, Germany, China, unrecognized republics of Transnistria and Nagorno-Karabakh, and self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics were present at the election.

Also there are delegations from the parliament of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States, and representatives from Venezuela and Turkey.

While being a part of Georgia, Abkhazia suffered from ethnic tensions between Abkhaz and Georgian populations, resulting in the 1992-1993 war. The conflict ended with Abkhazia being a de facto independent country. In August 2008, Abkhazia and Russia fend off an attack by the Georgian military leading to the official founding of self-governing Abkhaz nation. It still remains unrecognized by the majority of world's nations, with the exception of Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru and Syria.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Attack World Syria Russia Turkey China Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Germany Luhansk Donetsk Independence Belarus Georgia Nauru Venezuela August Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Uruguay on Independence D ..

8 minutes ago

34% decrease in UAE traffic fatalities in last 5 y ..

2 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down another Saudi-bou ..

5 hours ago

DIFC Courts signals surge in cases from SMEs

6 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution shares certified as Shari’a c ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE-India relations strengthened furthe ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.