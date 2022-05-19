(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that there is no effective solution to the existing food crisis without reintegrating Ukraine's food production as well as food and fertilizer from Russia and Belarus.

