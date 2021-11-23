UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 Example Of US Chaotically Slapping Sanctions On Russia - Moscow

Tue 23rd November 2021 | 07:19 PM

The United States tends to erratically impose sanctions on Russia, one such example is a set of sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The United States tends to erratically impose sanctions on Russia, one such example is a set of sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the US State Department introduced fresh sanctions against two ships and one Russia-linked entity involved in the gas pipeline project.

"It is clear that we are working in very difficult conditions and the challenges and risks are multifaceted. And it has been a sign of the times for many years that a number of Western countries, and indeed most Western countries, led by the Americans, use politically motivated unilateral restrictions that are imposed for everything, with or without cause, as they say.

Of course, the most egregious example is what is being done with Nord Stream 2," Lavrov said at the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs forum.

Moscow's responses to Western "unfriendly" measures are adequate and based on maintaining the stability of the Russian economy and financial system, he added.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. On September 10, Russia's Gazprom announced that the construction of the pipeline was completed.

The United States has opposed the project, promoting its liquefied natural gas in Europe. Russia, for its part, has maintained that the Nord Stream 2 is an entirely commercial undertaking, urging critics to stop politicizing the project.

