Nordic, Baltic Ministers to Discuss Situation in Belarus, Arctic Council - Helsinki

Foreign ministers of northern European and Baltic nations will discuss the recent developments in Belarus, as well as the results of the Arctic Council's ministerial meeting in Reykjavik, during a virtual meeting in the format of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8), the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs said

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Foreign ministers of northern European and Baltic nations will discuss the recent developments in Belarus, as well as the results of the Arctic Council's ministerial meeting in Reykjavik, during a virtual meeting in the format of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8), the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs said.

Finland, which is chairing the group in 2021, is hosting this year's second foreign ministerial meeting in the NB8 format on Wednesday.

"Recent events in Belarus and Ukraine will definitely be brought up in the discussions, and the results of the Arctic Council's Ministerial meeting in Reykjavik will also be handled," Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto was quoted as saying in the ministry's press release.

The agenda will also include "topical OSCE and UN matters and other foreign and security policy questions."

The NB8 is an informal regional cooperation format, with the first meeting of the member states' foreign ministers held back in December 1990. The group includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden.