Norway to Allow Entry From Some European Countries Starting July 15

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Norwegian government on Friday announced lifting its COVID-19 travel restrictions to allow visitors from European countries with adequate infection levels to enter the country without being quarantined starting July 15.

"From 15 July, the Government is lifting restrictions on entry into Norway for people resident in countries in the Schengen area/EEA that have an acceptable level of infection," the government said in a statement.

The current list includes almost all Schengen and Eurozone countries with several exceptions.

"For the Nordic countries, entry quarantine is maintained for all regions in Sweden, with the exception of Kronoberg, Blekinge and Skane ... Norway will continue to have entry quarantine from Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Luxembourg, Portugal and Romania," the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said.

The list of countries will be up for a review every two weeks.

Norway has confirmed a total of 8,965 cases, with a death toll of 252.