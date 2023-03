ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) It is planned to load nuclear fuel at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant on April 27, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"On April 27, it is planned to load nuclear fuel at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, after which it will be officially considered nuclear," Erdogan said at a meeting of the ruling party.