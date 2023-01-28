Nuland to Visit Nepal, India, Qatar for Talks on Bilateral, Global Issues - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will visit Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, and Qatar from January 28 to February 3 to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues, the State Department announced in a release.

"In Nepal, Under Secretary Nuland will engage with the new government on the broad agenda of the US partnership with Nepal," the release said on Friday.

While in India, Nuland will lead the US-India annual Foreign Office Consultations, which cover the full range of bilateral, regional and global issues, the release said.

"She will also meet with young tech leaders," the release said.

During her visit to Sri Lanka, Nuland will mark the 75th anniversary of US-Sri Lanka ties and offer the United States' support for the country's efforts to stabilize the economy and promote reconciliation, the release said.

Nuland will conclude her trip with a visit to Qatar, where she will discuss global issues under the framework of the US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, the release also said.

"She will also engage counterparts on Qatar's critical support for the relocation of Afghans with ties to the United States and our bilateral arrangement on the protection of US interests in Afghanistan," the release added.