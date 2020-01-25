UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In China Rises To 1,287 - Health Commission

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 05:40 AM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in China Rises to 1,287 - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of a new form of coronavirus in China has increased to 1,287, China's National Health Commission said on Saturday, adding that the death toll stood at 41 people.

On Friday, the commission said that the epidemic had left 830 people infected and 26 dead.

"The number of confirmed cases of pneumonia, caused by a new coronavirus, in 29 Chinese provinces has reached 1,287, with 237 people being in critical condition. 41 people have died," the commission said in a statement.

