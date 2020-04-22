Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Kazakhstan Tops 2,000 - Response Center

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kazakhstan has risen by 30 since Tuesday evening to 2,025, the state emergency commission's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

Earlier, the number of cases was 1,995.

"Another 30 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered, of which eight in the city of Nur-Sultan, two in Almaty, seven in the Kostanay Region, two in the Mangistau Region, three in the Pavlodar Region, six in the Zhambyl Region and two in the West Kazakhstan Region. In total, 2025 cases have been confirmed in the country," the center said in its Telegram channel.

The death toll is unchanged at 19, the number of recoveries stands at 489.