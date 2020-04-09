Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Latvia Reaches 589 - Health Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Latvia has increased to 589, with 12 of them being recorded over the past 24 hours, the Latvian Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Thursday

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Latvia has increased to 589, with 12 of them being recorded over the past 24 hours, the Latvian Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Thursday.

"Latvia has confirmed 12 new cases of the coronavirus. As of now, the number of those infected is 589," the health authorities said.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities stands at three.

In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, Latvia declared a state of emergency on March 17 and extended it earlier this week until May 12. In addition, all international passenger traffic has been suspended, mass events are prohibited, and schools and universities have been closed.

Elsewhere in the region, Lithuania has reported 42 new cases of the disease, bringing the total number of those infected to 955. A total of 15 patients have died and eight others have recovered. In addition, the authorities on Wednesday extended a nationwide quarantine until April 27.

In neighboring Estonia, the number of cases of COVID-19 has increased by 23 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll of those infected to 1,207, according to the health authorities. The death toll, meanwhile, stands at 24, and 83 patients have been discharged from hospitals.