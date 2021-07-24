Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 39,097 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) India has confirmed 39,097 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 31,332,159, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 420,016 people, with 546 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 30.5 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 35,342 new coronavirus cases, with 483 fatalities.