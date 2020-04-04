Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Tops 55,000, Death Toll Reaches 3,452 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has increased by 2,560 over the past 24 hours to a total of 55,743 cases, including 3,452 fatalities, the Health Ministry's spokesman said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, we have confirmed 2,560 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection in the country. It brings the toll to 55,743," Kianush Jahanpur told the IRINN tv channel.

According to the spokesman, 19,736 patients have recovered from the coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, 158 people have died over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 3,452," Jahanpur said.

Iran's record-high daily increase in COVID-19 cases has so far been 3,186.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. To date, the global COVID-19 toll has exceeded 1.1 million cases with over 58,000 fatalities, according to statistics compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.