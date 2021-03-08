Number of COVID-19 Cases in Romania Surpasses 830,000 - Reports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Romania has confirmed 2,880 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which took the total number of cases in the country to 830,563, the national Agerpres news agency reported on Monday, citing the government's COVID-19 strategic contact group.

Romania's latest official COVID-19 situation update stated 828,283 cases and 20,900 fatalities.

According to the report, Romania's death toll from COVID-19 has now reached 20,963, and another 761,000 people have recovered from the infection.

On February 12, the Romanian government prolonged its coronavirus-related restrictions for at least another 30 days. Under the restrictions, wearing masks in public areas is mandatory, all schools are closed, gatherings are banned, and a nighttime curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. (21:00 - 03:00 GMT) is imposed.