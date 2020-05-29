Number of COVID-19 Fatalities in Peru Surpasses 4,000 - Ministry of Health

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Peru, has surpassed 4,000, the national Health Ministry said on late Thursday.

On Wednesday, the ministry reported about 3,983 people, who had died of the coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, we inform about 4,009 deaths of COVID-19 in the country," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the number of confirmed cases in Peru has risen by 5,874 to 141,779 within the past 24 hours.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 358,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Peru comes 12th in the list of the countries hit by the pandemic.