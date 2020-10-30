Number of Injured in Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 321 - Emergency Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The number of injured in the earthquake in western Turkey increased to 321, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier reports said that six people had been killed and 257 injured.

"The number of injured increased to 321. Rescuers are working on the rubble of 12 destroyed buildings," the statement says.