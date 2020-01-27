UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ocean Viking Migrant Rescue Ship Saves Over 180 People In Mediterranean Sea - MSF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 10:50 AM

Ocean Viking Migrant Rescue Ship Saves Over 180 People in Mediterranean Sea - MSF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The Ocean Viking, a migrant rescue ship operated by humanitarian groups Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranee, has rescued more than 180 people from two boats in the Mediterranean Sea overnight, MSF said on Monday.

"BREAKING! #OceanViking has rescued 184 men, women & children from two rubber boats in distress tonight. 102 people were rescued 80 NM from #Libya & 82 in the Maltese SRR [search and rescue region]. With five nighttime operations in less than 72 hours, the total of survivors now safely onboard is 407," the organization wrote on Twitter.

Last week, the Ocean Viking rescued 59 people near the coast of Libya.

Several rescue ships run by various charities operate in the Mediterranean Sea, one of the most dangerous yet very popular routes used by migrants to reach Europe. Many smugglers and human traffickers operate in the area.

Rescue operations are especially dangerous in winter due to lower temperatures and strong winds.

Related Topics

Europe Twitter Libya Somali Shilling Women From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 January 2020

37 minutes ago

Local Press: Timely measures by UAE against Corona ..

52 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arab Monetary Fund announces inclusion of Saudi Ri ..

11 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian Embassy&#039;s c ..

11 hours ago

China confirms first case of successful treatment ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.