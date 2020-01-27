Ocean Viking Migrant Rescue Ship Saves Over 180 People in Mediterranean Sea - MSF

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The Ocean Viking, a migrant rescue ship operated by humanitarian groups Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranee, has rescued more than 180 people from two boats in the Mediterranean Sea overnight, MSF said on Monday.

"BREAKING! #OceanViking has rescued 184 men, women & children from two rubber boats in distress tonight. 102 people were rescued 80 NM from #Libya & 82 in the Maltese SRR [search and rescue region]. With five nighttime operations in less than 72 hours, the total of survivors now safely onboard is 407," the organization wrote on Twitter.

Last week, the Ocean Viking rescued 59 people near the coast of Libya.

Several rescue ships run by various charities operate in the Mediterranean Sea, one of the most dangerous yet very popular routes used by migrants to reach Europe. Many smugglers and human traffickers operate in the area.

Rescue operations are especially dangerous in winter due to lower temperatures and strong winds.