OIC General Secretariat Condemns Attack On An Army Patrol In Niger

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:59 AM

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Attack on an Army Patrol in Niger

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns in the strongest terms the attack perpetrated by gunmen on an army patrol in southwest Niger

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th April, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns in the strongest terms the attack perpetrated by gunmen on an army patrol in southwest Niger.

The General Secretariat offers its deepest condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, to the Government and people of Niger and wishes the wounded speedy recovery.

The General Secretariat reiterates the principled position of the OIC against all forms of terrorism and extremism and extends its solidarity with Niger in its fight against terrorism.

