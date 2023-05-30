UrduPoint.com

OIC Participates In The Inauguration Ceremony Of The President-elect Of Nigeria

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 01:04 PM

OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of the President-elect of Nigeria

At the invitation of His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new democratically elected President His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Dhaka (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30 May, 2023) At the invitation of His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new democratically elected President His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, His Excellency Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation dispatched a high-level delegation, chaired by His Excellency Ambassador Yousef M.

Al-Dobeay, Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs, to represent him at this important event.

H.E. Ambassador Yousef M. Al-Dobeay conveyed the OIC Secretary-General's congratulations and wishes of success to the President elect in his future endeavors to achieve the aspirations of the Nigerian people. He also conveyed the Secretary-General's wishes of further progress and prosperity to the people of Nigeria.

