OIC Secretary General To Lead Delegation To 'COMIAC' Meeting In Dakar

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2023 | 05:51 PM

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) -- Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Hussein Brahim Taha will lead a high-level delegation to attend the twelfth session of the OIC Standing Committee for Information and Cultural Affairs (COMIAC), which will take place in Dakar, Senegal on October 17 and 18. Senegalese President Macky Sall will inaugurate the session, which will be organized by Senegal in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the OIC.

Taha is expected to deliver a speech during the opening session and will hold meetings with senior officials from Senegal, as well as representatives of the OIC's member states and international organizations.

During the session, the reports on the activities of the OIC General Secretariat and its affiliated institutions in media, culture, dialogue among civilizations, tourism, and youth will be reviewed.

Recommendations and decisions will be made with the aim of enhancing cooperation and solidarity among the OIC member states in these areas.

