OIC Sends A Message To Children On World Children's Day

On 20 November each year, the entire international community renews its commitment to the 1959 Declaration on the Rights of the Child adopted by the United Nations General Assembly and the 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019) On 20 November each year, the entire international community renews its commitment to the 1959 Declaration on the Rights of the Child adopted by the United Nations General Assembly and the 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child. They renew their pledge to defend, promote and celebrate their right to life, food and shelter, education, freedom of expression, and non-discrimination among others and translate them into dialogues and actions to create a better world for children, which ensures their rights and promotes their well-being.

Since children represent the greatest wealth of the world and the foundation for building the future, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has put childhood issues among its priorities, adopted various programmes to address them, and held five Islamic conferences of ministers in charge of childhood in cooperation with the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO).

The OIC General Secretariat, in cooperation with the ISESCO, has also drafted a comprehensive strategy on childcare and well-being in the Muslim world in implementation of the resolution of the 46th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Abu Dhabi in March 2019.

This Strategy shall act as an implementation mechanism for the amended Covenant on the Rights of the Child in Islam.

On this day, the OIC General Secretariat expresses its best wishes to the children of the world and wishes them a happy and prosperous future. It is important to remember that the future of childhood is our responsibility. On this occasion, we call on the international community and the OIC Member States in particular to pay more attention to the issues of children, especially those living in harsh conditions under the Israeli occupation, which systematically violates their basic rights without consideration of the international standards and laws. Add to this the suffering of children due to forced displacement in Burma, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and other Member States hit by war and natural disasters. This requires all of us to consider their situation and do our best to alleviate their suffering, improve their conditions, and provide them with the most basic rights guaranteed by the international community for them.

