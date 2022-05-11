UrduPoint.com

Oman Remains Committed To OPEC+ Agreements - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MUSCAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Oman is committed to the OPEC+ agreements in matters of a possible increase in oil production, Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi said on Wednesday.

"As for pressure, no, there is no pressure, but numerous demands are addressed, including to our country.

However, we are committed to the previous agreements, including in the OPEC+ format, of which we are members along with Russia, and we will continue close coordination on this issue and will also continue to adhere to the agreements that were reached earlier," the minister told reporters following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

