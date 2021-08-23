UrduPoint.com

One Dead, Five Missing In Mexican Offshore Platform Fire

A fire on an offshore platform operated by Mexican oil and gas giant Pemex has left one person dead, six injured and five missing, the state-run company said Monday

The accident occurred on Sunday in the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico, Pemex reported.

"The exhaustive search for the missing personnel continues," it said in a statement.

Pemex said it had launched an investigation into the blaze, which it reported was brought under control an hour after it started.

It did not give details about the accident or the condition of the injured.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wished those injured a swift recovery and said he hoped the missing would be found soon.

