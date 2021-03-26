One Killed, 2 Injured in Ka-32 Helicopter Crash Near Kaliningrad - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) One person was killed, another two were injured during a hard landing of the Ka-32 helicopter of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the Curonian Lagoon in the Kaliningrad Region, an emergency services spokesperson told Sputnik.

"As a result of the hard landing of the Ka-32 helicopter, one person was killed, and another two were injured," the spokesperson said.

There were three persons on board, he added. The circumstances of the emergency are being investigated.