One Killed, One Missing In Paraguay Prison Fire

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2023 | 08:40 AM

One killed, one missing in Paraguay prison fire

ASUNCION, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) At least one prisoner was dead and another missing after a fire broke out Saturday at the Tacumbu National Penitentiary in the Paraguayan capital of Asuncion, the Ministry of Justice reported.

The fire occurred in the Baldoseria and Guamperia sectors at the Paraguay's main prison, where prisoners produce tiles and drinking gourds as part of social reintegration programs.

An investigation is underway to identify the cause of the fire, which, according to preliminary data, could have been the result of a short circuit.

