One Person Died, 5 Others Injured in Blast at Steel Plant in Northern Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) An explosion occurred at a steel and iron factory in the northern province of Semnan, leaving one person dead and five others injured, Iranian news agency Mehr reported on Tuesday.

The explosion occurred in an iron cast smelting furnace at a factory in the city of Eyvanekey. The injured were taken to the hospital, according to the news agency.

The cause of the incident is yet to be determined, the report said.