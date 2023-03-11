UrduPoint.com

One Person Killed, 8 Injured In Blast At Cultural Center In Northern Afghanistan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 07:04 PM

One person was killed and eight others were injured on Saturday in an explosion at a cultural center in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the Balkh province, Afghan broadcaster Ariana News reported

The explosion occurred at about 11.30 local time (07:00 GMT), the report said.

The Afghan Interior Ministry confirmed the death of the center's security guard.

Five journalists and three children were also injured in the blast, the broadcaster said.

No terror group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.

The incident comes two days after another blast took place in Balkh, which killed the provincial governor, Mohammad Dawood Muzamil, and two other people at his office. The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the explosion.

