One Person Killed After Bus With Ukrainian Tourists Overturns In Turkey - Reports

At least one person died and 49 others got injured in a road accident involving a bus carrying Ukrainian tourists in Turkey's southwestern Mugla province on Friday, the Cumhuriyet newspaper reported

According to the newspaper, the bus crashed into a minibus carrying schoolchildren and overturned. The tourist bus driver died on the spot. According to preliminary data, he had a heart attack.

The minibus driver, seven schoolchildren and 41 tourists from Ukraine got injured during the accident and were taken to a hospital.

