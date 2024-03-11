Oscars red carpet: black, metallics, mermaids

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hollywood, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Hollywood's top stars hit the Oscars red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, with a few usual trends on offer: black is always chic and metallics are super glam.

Here is a look at what the A-listers wore to the academy Awards:

- Back in black -

German actress Sandra Hueller, a best actress nominee for "Anatomy of a Fall" and the star of "The Zone of Interest," was ready for her Oscars close-up: she wore a stunning black Schiaparelli gown with a wide sculptural neckline.

Presenter Rita Moreno, among the Hollywood elite with an EGOT -- Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony -- arrived in a black gown with ruffles at the neck and down the front. She told ABC her black wig was a tribute to the late Chita Rivera.

Colman Domingo -- a best actor nominee for "Rustin" and one of the definite style stars of this awards season -- looked sharp in a double-breasted Louis Vuitton tuxedo with slightly flared trousers, ornate silver buttons and lots of jewelry, including a stunning brooch in his bowtie.

And "High school Musical" actress Vanessa Hudgens made a big statement with her black long-sleeved body-con gown: it showcased her baby bump as she announced her pregnancy with baseball player husband Cole Tucker.

- Glittering metallics -

One of the best ways to ensure attention on the Oscars red carpet is to dress a bit like the golden statuette -- metallics are a timeless sure bet.

Anya Taylor-Joy, who presented an award, wowed in a silvery strapless Dior gown with plenty of sequins and sparkle.

America Ferrera, a nominee for best supporting actress for her turn in "Barbie," combined two hot red carpet trends with her form-fitting sleeveless Versace dress -- it's metallic and pink.

Barbiecore has been all the rage throughout awards season, especially among the stars of Greta Gerwig's surreal feminist fantasy about the iconic Mattel doll.

- Mermaids -

Like Bella Baxter, the character she plays in "Poor Things," Emma Stone -- who won the best actress Oscar -- went her own way stylewise, in a pale aqua, strapless Louis Vuitton ensemble featuring a wide peplum and a long skirt.

Hailee Steinfeld also got the mermaid memo, wearing a gauzy aqua Elie Saab gown with a gilded bodice and scarf attached to her wrists like floating sleeves.

- 'Wicked' duo -

Presenters Cynthia Erivo, a two-time Oscar nominee, and pop star Ariana Grande -- who will soon star in a two-part film adaptation of the popular Broadway musical 'Wicked' -- brought their Oz energy to the Academy Awards stage.

Grande channeled her inner Glinda in a strapless pink cloud of a gown with voluminous sleeves from Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.

Erivo meanwhile struck a very Elphaba chord in a dark green leather Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline and ruffles down the back. Her pointy green nails completed the look.

- Red carpet politics -

The Oscars is often a moment for political activism, and this year, the deadly conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas was not far from the minds of the A-listers on the red carpet.

Several nominees including Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell wore red Artists4Ceasefire pins, in support of "an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel."

The pin features an orange hand with a black heart.

"Anatomy of a Fall" stars Swann Arlaud and Milo Machado-Graner wore pins bearing the Palestinian flag.