OSCE Counts 75 Ceasefire Violations in Eastern Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The new ceasefire between government and rebel forces in eastern Ukraine has been violated 75 times, 74 of them in government-controlled areas in Luhansk, the OSCE special monitoring missions to Ukraine said in a report out Sunday.

"From 00:01 to 16:00 on 21 July, the Mission recorded in total 75 ceasefire violations...

Almost all of these ceasefire violations (74, including two explosions) were recorded between 00:01 and 8:00 in Luhansk region, in areas east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk) and near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk)," the report read.

An explosion was also reported near the government-controlled city of Avdiivka in the neighboring Donetsk region, the mission added. The ceasefire came into being at midnight on Sunday.