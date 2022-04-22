OSCE Employee Admits to Passing Information to Foreign Intelligence Services - LPR

An employee of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), detained in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), confessed to passing classified information in the military sphere to foreign intelligence services' officials, the LPR's Ministry of State Security said on Friday

"As part of the investigation of a criminal case initiated ... against an LPR resident from the OSCE staff, the Ministry of State Security obtained a confession from the detainee," the ministry said in a statement.

The OSCE employee, Petrov Mikhail Yurievich, acting to the detriment of the LPR's security, transmitted confidential information in the military sphere to the representatives of foreign intelligence services, the statement read.

"Additionally, in the course of operational and investigative measures, information was obtained about the involvement of persons from among the Ukrainian armed forces military personnel in organizing and committing a car bombing that resulted in the death of an OSCE Special Monitoring Mission employee in April 2017. The investigation established that according to the plan of the armed forces command, the organized terrorist act was aimed at the physical elimination of a Russian citizen from the staff of the mission," the ministry added.