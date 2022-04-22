UrduPoint.com

OSCE Employee Admits To Passing Information To Foreign Intelligence Services - LPR

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 04:31 PM

OSCE Employee Admits to Passing Information to Foreign Intelligence Services - LPR

An employee of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), detained in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), confessed to passing classified information in the military sphere to foreign intelligence services' officials, the LPR's Ministry of State Security said on Friday

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) An employee of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), detained in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), confessed to passing classified information in the military sphere to foreign intelligence services' officials, the LPR's Ministry of State Security said on Friday.

"As part of the investigation of a criminal case initiated ... against an LPR resident from the OSCE staff, the Ministry of State Security obtained a confession from the detainee," the ministry said in a statement.

The OSCE employee, Petrov Mikhail Yurievich, acting to the detriment of the LPR's security, transmitted confidential information in the military sphere to the representatives of foreign intelligence services, the statement read.

"Additionally, in the course of operational and investigative measures, information was obtained about the involvement of persons from among the Ukrainian armed forces military personnel in organizing and committing a car bombing that resulted in the death of an OSCE Special Monitoring Mission employee in April 2017. The investigation established that according to the plan of the armed forces command, the organized terrorist act was aimed at the physical elimination of a Russian citizen from the staff of the mission," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Europe Car Luhansk April Criminals 2017 From Employment

Recent Stories

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The latest and most comfortable ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The latest and most comfortable earphones for 2021

55 minutes ago
 Roscosmos to Ask Gov't to Replace GPS With Russian ..

Roscosmos to Ask Gov't to Replace GPS With Russian Analog in Civil Aviation

21 seconds ago
 Crunch time for Macron, Le Pen ahead of presidenti ..

Crunch time for Macron, Le Pen ahead of presidential vote

23 seconds ago
 PFA fines eight factories, food outlets in south P ..

PFA fines eight factories, food outlets in south Punjab

24 seconds ago
 US launches $23.5 m power project to address clima ..

US launches $23.5 m power project to address climate change, green energy issues ..

26 seconds ago
 Far from conflict in Ukraine, Muscovites try to go ..

Far from conflict in Ukraine, Muscovites try to go on as normal

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.