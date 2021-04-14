UrduPoint.com
OSCE Mediators On Nagorno-Karabakh Urge Parties To Conflict To Resume Political Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 10:20 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs urged the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to resume high-level political dialogue under their auspices as soon as possible, the mediators said in a joint statement.

"The Co-Chairs call on the parties to resume high-level political dialogue under the auspices of the Co-Chairs at the earliest opportunity," Russia's Igor Popov, France's Stephane Visconti and the US' Andrew Schofer said.

"They reiterate their proposal to organize direct bilateral consultations under their auspices, in order for the sides to review and agree jointly upon a structured agenda, reflecting their priorities, without preconditions," according to the statement.

More Stories From World

