Outgoing Haitian PM Welcome To Stay In US: Official
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, stranded in Puerto Rico as his country descends into chaos, is welcome to stay on US soil after quitting in a bid to ease the crisis, a US official said late Monday.
The official also said that Henry confirmed his resignation in a telephone conversation Monday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was in Jamaica for an emergency Caribbean meeting on Haiti.
"From our standpoint he is free to stay where he is, (and) he is free to travel," said the official, who accompanied Blinken back from the meeting in Jamaica.
The talks in Jamaica among Caribbean and regional leaders and remotely involving Haitian figures focused at length on the "importance of there not being reprisals against Prime Minister Henry or his allies," the official said on condition of anonymity.
"I think the situation will have to improve for him to feel comfortable returning to Haiti," the official said.
Henry had been flying back from Kenya, where he reached a deal for the East African nation to send security forces to Haiti to lead a force aimed at restoring order in Haiti.
As he was away, Haiti descended further into anarchy, with armed gangs rampaging, the airport shut down and hospitals and other major infrastructure looted. With gang leaders demanding his removal, and the neighboring Dominican Republic not welcoming him, the United States allowed him to land in Puerto Rico, a US territory.
The official said that Henry had decided in principle to resign on Friday but that he waited for the announcement as the Jamaica talks worked out details of a transitional council that is set to take over.
Blinken confirmed his resignation in a phone call from the summit on Monday that was initiated by Mia Mottley, the prime minister of Barbados, the official said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
PM desires constitution of a committee to control prices of daily commodities
Five dead, three missing after French weekend storms
Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differences ahead of elections
52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On Monday
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - 1st update12 minutes ago
-
Watchdogs probe 'technical' failure on Boeing-made LATAM plane32 minutes ago
-
Watchdogs probe 'technical' failure on Boeing-made LATAM plane52 minutes ago
-
Djokovic stunned by lucky loser Nardi in Indian Wells upset1 hour ago
-
Crisis summit presses Haiti political transition as US ramps up aid1 hour ago
-
Cork school 'super proud' of past pupil, Oscar hero Cillian Murphy1 hour ago
-
Zelensky claims Russian advance in Ukraine 'halted'1 hour ago
-
Orban claims Trump said he won't 'give a penny' to Ukraine1 hour ago
-
'Shen Yun' slides anti-Beijing message into colourful dance1 hour ago
-
Trump seeks delay in New York hush money trial1 hour ago
-
Musk says will 'open source' Grok chatbot1 hour ago
-
Blinken says US to give another $133 mn for crisis-hit Haiti1 hour ago