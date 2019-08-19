UrduPoint.com
Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Mon 19th August 2019 | 01:13 PM

Over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 1,039 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 362 people (including 109 women and 185 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 677 people (including 203 women and 185 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Apart from that, eight internally displaced Syrians have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the given period, the center added.

According to the bulletin, the Syrian engineering units have defused 39 explosive devices throughout the country, clearing 2.8 hectares (6.9 acres) of the territory from mines, over the past 24 hours.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that have been seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

