UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 13,000 Evacuated From Marikina River Areas In Philippines Over Flood Threat - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

Over 13,000 Evacuated From Marikina River Areas in Philippines Over Flood Threat - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The Philippine authorities have evacuated more than 13,000 people residing near the Marikina River east of the capital of Manila due to the threat of flooding, media reported on Saturday, citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

As a result of heavy rains, the water level of the river has breached 16 meters (52.

5 feet), prompting the authorities to declare the second alert level on Saturday morning, the CNN Philippines broadcaster reported.

As of 9:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT), as many as 3,030 families, or 13,006 people, have been transported to evacuation centers, the broadcaster added.

A number of areas in Manila remain flooded due to nonstop rains, CNN Philippines said, citing the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

Related Topics

Water Alert Manila Philippines Media Rains

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 July 2021

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Al Matrooshi bears UAE flag In Tokyo Olympics open ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

14 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

16 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.