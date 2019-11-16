Over 240 IS Militants, Their Families Surrender to Afghan Government Forces - Governor

At least 241 militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) and the members of their families have surrendered to the Afghan government forces over the past three days in eastern Afghanistan, according to a statement issued by the Nangarhar provincial governor's office

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) At least 241 militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) and the members of their families have surrendered to the Afghan government forces over the past three days in eastern Afghanistan, according to a statement issued by the Nangarhar provincial governor's office.

The Afghan government army's eastern division, known as the 201 Selab Corps, has shared photographs and videos showing a group of men, women and children huddled together, claiming them to be IS fighters and their families who have surrendered following a campaign to find and destroy their hideouts.

"The ISIS militants have handed over 60 weapons to 201 Selab Corps, two communications radio, one hand grenade, 13 assault rifles and three motorcycles," a statement by the brigade published on their Facebook page said.

The IS terror group announced the creation of their Afghanistan branch in 2015, when at the height of their power in Iraq and Syria. Since then, they have seen their support dwindle but have remained a source of insecurity often outside the influence of the more powerful Taliban. Most notably, IS claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack that killed 63 people at a wedding celebration in Kabul last August.