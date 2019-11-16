UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 240 IS Militants, Their Families Surrender To Afghan Government Forces - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 03:57 PM

Over 240 IS Militants, Their Families Surrender to Afghan Government Forces - Governor

At least 241 militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) and the members of their families have surrendered to the Afghan government forces over the past three days in eastern Afghanistan, according to a statement issued by the Nangarhar provincial governor's office

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) At least 241 militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) and the members of their families have surrendered to the Afghan government forces over the past three days in eastern Afghanistan, according to a statement issued by the Nangarhar provincial governor's office.

The Afghan government army's eastern division, known as the 201 Selab Corps, has shared photographs and videos showing a group of men, women and children huddled together, claiming them to be IS fighters and their families who have surrendered following a campaign to find and destroy their hideouts.

"The ISIS militants have handed over 60 weapons to 201 Selab Corps, two communications radio, one hand grenade, 13 assault rifles and three motorcycles," a statement by the brigade published on their Facebook page said.

The IS terror group announced the creation of their Afghanistan branch in 2015, when at the height of their power in Iraq and Syria. Since then, they have seen their support dwindle but have remained a source of insecurity often outside the influence of the more powerful Taliban. Most notably, IS claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack that killed 63 people at a wedding celebration in Kabul last August.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Army Governor Syria Russia Facebook ISIS Iraq Marriage Suicide August Women 2015 Government

Recent Stories

Rodrigues for building bridges through economic em ..

10 seconds ago

Cricket: India v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreboard

12 seconds ago

Quartararo quickest again in Valencia MotoGP pract ..

13 seconds ago

Prominent Abiy critic says to stand in Ethiopia el ..

4 minutes ago

PARC Variety Evaluation Committee approved 12 new ..

4 minutes ago

Arrangements finalized for upcoming anti-polio dri ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.