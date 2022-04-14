Over 25 People Dead in Boat Crash in Northwest Nigeria - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) At least 26 people have died, including 21 women and five children, in a boat crash in the Nigerian state of Sokoto, the local authorities said on Wednesday.

"Local divers found the bodies of 26 passengers, including 21 women and five children," Aliyu Dantani, a spokesman for the local administration was quoted as saying by Agence France-Presse.

The boat capsized on the Shagari River on Tuesday evening, Dantani said. The number of passengers in the boat is unknown. A rescue operation is underway, and the cause of the crash is being investigated.