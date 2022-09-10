UrduPoint.com

Over 30 Nations Sent Observers To Vostok 2022 Drills In Russia - Deputy Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Over 30 Nations Sent Observers to Vostok 2022 Drills in Russia - Deputy Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Observers from 31 countries oversaw the active phase of Vostok 2022 command and control exercises in Russia's Far East, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Friday.

"The active phase of the exercises was observed by high-level military delegations from Armenia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Venezuela, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, the UAE and Pakistan, as well as military attaches accredited by Russia and observers from 31 countries," he said.

The war games were held at eastern Russian training grounds and in the seas of Japan and Okhotsk on September 1-7. They involved troops and observes from partner countries, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

More Stories From World

