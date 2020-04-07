UrduPoint.com
Tue 07th April 2020 | 09:10 AM

Over 30 People Die of Coronavirus in Mexico Over Past 24 Hours - Senior Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico has risen to 125, a total of 2,439 cases of the infection have been confirmed, 31 people died over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said.

The day before, the authorities said the death count was 94 and 2,143 coronavirus cases had been confirmed.

"The number of fatal cases has reached 125, the total number of studied suspected cases stands at 20,425," Alomia said at a press conference posted on the ministry's Twitter.

