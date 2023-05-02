Over 53,000 Britons Sign Petition to Save London Venue Following Deadly Crowd Crush

Some 53,000 Britons have signed a petition to save London's O2 Academy Brixton, a major concert venue where two people were killed in a crowd crush in December 2022, as the authorities continue to prepare for its closure, according to the change.org platform

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Some 53,000 Britons have signed a petition to save London's O2 academy Brixton, a major concert venue where two people were killed in a crowd crush in December 2022, as the authorities continue to prepare for its closure, according to the change.org platform.

Following the incident, London authorities suspended the venue's license for three months, and the Metropolitan Police later announced the intention to seek its final revocation and a complete closure of the venue.

"Brixton Academy is an iconic London music venue and should this cease to be so, another part of the musical landscape and history is lost forever," the petition read.

Its author, Stuart O'Brien, called the accident a "tragedy" but noted that it was the people's fault and urged authorities to revoke the license of a company responsible for the safety at the site.

The incident occurred on December 15 before a concert by Nigerian singer Asako, when a large number of people without tickets tried to enter the venue. Ten people were injured in the incident and four others were hospitalized in serious condition. Authorities later announced that two people had died in the crush.