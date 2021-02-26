UrduPoint.com
Over 60 Fighters Killed In Clashes In Yemen's Marib: Govt Sources

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:50 PM

Over 60 fighters killed in clashes in Yemen's Marib: govt sources

Over 60 fighters were killed in clashes in Yemen Friday between Iran-backed Huthi rebels and government forces in the strategic northern province of Marib, government sources said

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Over 60 fighters were killed in clashes in Yemen Friday between Iran-backed Huthi rebels and government forces in the strategic northern province of Marib, government sources said.

The dead included 27 pro-government forces and 34 Huthi rebels, a government source told AFP, adding it was the "most violent" day of clashes since fighting erupted earlier this month.

