Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Over 60 fighters were killed in clashes in Yemen Friday between Iran-backed Huthi rebels and government forces in the strategic northern province of Marib, government sources said.

The dead included 27 pro-government forces and 34 Huthi rebels, a government source told AFP, adding it was the "most violent" day of clashes since fighting erupted earlier this month.