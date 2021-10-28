Over 70% of Unvaccinated US Workers Ready to Quit If Required to Receive Shot - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) As many as 72% of unvaccinated American workers are ready to quit their job if their employers mandate vaccination against the coronavirus without an option to get tested weekly instead, according to a new poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation out on Thursday.

If a testing option were offered by their employer, only 37% of unvaccinated said they would quit their job, while 11% said they would rather get the shot, and 46% would opt for weekly testing, the poll results showed.

If presented with the option of either getting a vaccine or being tested every week, 5% of all US adults say they would leave their job, and 9% would leave if no testing option were offered, according to the survey.

Only 1% of all US adults said they have already quit their job because their employer introduced a vaccine mandate, the poll found.

The findings also show that 25% of American workers say their employers have instituted a vaccine mandate, an increase of 16 percentage points since June.

The poll was conducted among randomly selected 1,519 US adults age 18 and over by phone on October 14-24.