WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) More than three quarters of Americans say they doubt their children will live better than they do now, a new Wall Street Journal/NORC poll revealed on Friday.

About 78% of poll respondents said they do not feel confident their children will live in better conditions than them - the highest number since polling on that question began in 1990 - a release on the poll said.

The current state of college education is one of the major reasons for the pronounced concerns, the release said.

About 56% of the respondents said college education is not worth the price because students often do not gain specific skills and get heavily burdened with debt they have to repay for prolonged periods of time.

However, 42% said they are satisfied with education in the United States because it gives a better chance to find a good job, the release said.

In addition, 12% of respondents said they are "very happy" with developments in their life - the lowest number since 1972.

By contrast, a third of respondents said they are "not too happy" - the highest number during the same period.

The poll was conducted among 1,019 adult Americans from March 1-13.