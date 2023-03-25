UrduPoint.com

Over Three Quarters Of Americans Say They Fear For Their Children's Future - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2023 | 07:06 PM

Over Three Quarters of Americans Say They Fear for Their Children's Future - Poll

More than three quarters of Americans say they doubt their children will live better than they do now, a new Wall Street Journal/NORC poll revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) More than three quarters of Americans say they doubt their children will live better than they do now, a new Wall Street Journal/NORC poll revealed on Friday.

About 78% of poll respondents said they do not feel confident their children will live in better conditions than them - the highest number since polling on that question began in 1990 - a release on the poll said.

The current state of college education is one of the major reasons for the pronounced concerns, the release said.

About 56% of the respondents said college education is not worth the price because students often do not gain specific skills and get heavily burdened with debt they have to repay for prolonged periods of time.

However, 42% said they are satisfied with education in the United States because it gives a better chance to find a good job, the release said.

In addition, 12% of respondents said they are "very happy" with developments in their life - the lowest number since 1972.

By contrast, a third of respondents said they are "not too happy" - the highest number during the same period.

The poll was conducted among 1,019 adult Americans from March 1-13.

Related Topics

Education Job Same Price United States March From

Recent Stories

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Ji ..

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Jiu-Jitsu Championship

42 minutes ago
 ‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sani ..

‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sania Mirza as she completes Umrah

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in second Framework Working Group ..

UAE participates in second Framework Working Group Meeting within G20 Finance Tr ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism ca ..

Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism cases

5 hours ago
 'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claim ..

'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claims Imran Khan

7 hours ago
 Banks will remain open on Saturday, Sunday to rece ..

Banks will remain open on Saturday, Sunday to receive Hajj applications

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.