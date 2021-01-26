(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) An overloaded minivan crashed in China's Jiangxi province on Tuesday morning, killing seven passengers and injuring seven others, Chinese police said.

"At 03:47 [19:47 GMT Monday] on Jan 26, 2021, a Shanghai Datong passenger vehicle with the license plate Gan BZH985 was transporting migrant workers returning from Shantou, Guangdong to Ganzhou, Jiangxi.... The vehicle crashed into a truck with the license plate Gan EB8581, killing seven passengers and injuring seven other passengers," the Transportation Department under China's Ministry of Public Security said in a statement on its official Weibo account.

The vehicle with a capacity of 7 people was carrying 14 passengers.

The driver of the crashed minivan was under investigation for illegal operation of passenger service, illegal modification of his vehicle and fatigued driving, the statement added.

The ministry has dispatched an expert team to the Jiangxi province to deal with the aftermath of the accident.