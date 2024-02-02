Open Menu

Pak, Belgian FMs Discuss Cooperation In Trade, Education Sectors

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 09:50 AM

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Friday met with Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib wherein they discussed cooperation in trade, education and people-to-people contacts.

Foreign Minister Jilani is currently on an official visit to Brussels to attend the 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum.

In the meeting, the two foreign ministers reviewed Pakistan-Belgium bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction on their positive trajectory.

Both sides agreed on the importance of continued engagement and collaboration to strengthen bilateral relations.

They also explored new avenues of cooperation for mutual prosperity.

