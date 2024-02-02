Pak, Belgian FMs Discuss Cooperation In Trade, Education Sectors
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 09:50 AM
BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Friday met with Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib wherein they discussed cooperation in trade, education and people-to-people contacts.
Foreign Minister Jilani is currently on an official visit to Brussels to attend the 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum.
In the meeting, the two foreign ministers reviewed Pakistan-Belgium bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction on their positive trajectory.
Both sides agreed on the importance of continued engagement and collaboration to strengthen bilateral relations.
They also explored new avenues of cooperation for mutual prosperity.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials
Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties
Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..
KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospit ..
EUM unveils Innovation Centre
More Stories From World
-
Meta, Amazon beat expectations with stellar results39 seconds ago
-
US senators set vote on precarious Ukraine aid package49 seconds ago
-
Mother of US school shooter testifies at manslaughter trial11 minutes ago
-
USA grab control of Ukraine tie in Davis Cup2 hours ago
-
Geneva Engage Awards: Pakistani mission ranked first for social media engagement2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher2 hours ago
-
Bayern face bogey side Gladbach with Leverkusen in their sights2 hours ago
-
Meta, Amazon beat expectations with stellar results2 hours ago
-
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials3 hours ago
-
Airlines will no longer fly French nationals to Niger: sources8 hours ago
-
Biden thanked EU chief for 50 bn euro Ukraine aid: White House8 hours ago
-
Barcelona faces water restrictions as drought emergency declared9 hours ago